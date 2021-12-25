For The Man Who ‘Literally Got It All’: Cardi B Gives Offset $2M Dollar Check For His Birthday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B appears to have solved the age-old question: What do you get the man who has everything?

Apparently, the answer is two million bucks.

According to BuzzFeed, Migos rapper and Cardi-hubs Offset turned 30 on December 14, and his wife threw him a huge, lavish, star-studded party during which she presented him with an oversized check for $2 million.

“He literally got it all,” the “Bodack Yellow” fem-cee reportedly captioned video footage of the check posted to her Instagram story.

I meeeean, OK. A multi-millionaire giving another multi-millionaire $2 mil is like taking a mermaid on a date to a swimming pool, but obviously, this has just become the couple’s tradition of giving each other expensive-for-no-reason gifts on each other’s birthdays because—what the hell?

That being said—I don’t know, y’all, I feel like Cardi is slacking a bit. Just in October, Offset stunted for (or on) his wife by buying Cardi a mansion in the Dominican Republic because Cardi had “been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries.”

So basically, Offset bought her a mansion two months ago and Cardi came back with the rich people equivalent of a Best Buy gift card in a “Happy Birthday” Hallmark envelope.

The gift was cute and all, I’m just saying she kind of lost the rich negro birthday Verzus battle on this one.