Game Working On New Album, No Name Drops, No Features

Game Working On New Album

With the release of his oft delayed The R.E.D. Album tomorrow, Game has no plans to kick back. After recently tweeting that he is already working on a new album, producer Mars confirmed that he has worked on the new album with Chuck Taylor and that it will feature a some things most aren’t accustomed to hearing from the Compton rapper.

“Me and Game was in the studio yesterday. We did two songs. That’s coming along crazy,” Mars told MTV. “We’re going to have no features: It’s just him rapping. No name dropping, no little things people say is cliché about Game. It’s just putting on the boxing gloves and going for what we know.”

Game’s fourth LP, The R.E.D. Album hits stores tomorrow.