Game Talks Jay-Z Beef Again, Says Hov Told Him “Most Of You New Rappers Won’t Last” [Video]

Game has never been one to hide his gripe with Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z and after recently taking shots at Jay with his diss track “Uncle Otis,” radio personality Big Boy questioned the west coast rapper about his long standing beef.

The conversation aired during an episode of “The Next 48 Hours with The Game” and in it Big Boy asked Game to reflect on his early encounter with Jay-Z.

“I met Jay-Z a long time ago in the 40/40 Club and he seemed like a cool dude and I asked him something—‘How do you stay relevant?’—and I ain’t really like his answer. So ever since then I just kinda take shots here and shot there,” Game said.

Game had previously revealed this, stating that after growing up on Jay’s music he was disappointed to come across an “overly cocky” Hov when they finally met.

Big Boy pressed the issue and finally got him to share what Jay said. Instead of saying it out loud however, Game wrote on a piece of paper the quote that started it all.

“Most of you new rappers won’t last long anyway, maybe you should think of another lane.”

Check out Game talking his issues with Jay-Z below.