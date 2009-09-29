Get At Me Dog: DMX To Fight In MMA Match

Dark Man X has always been an enigma but the reason as to why he has decided to participate in a mixed martial arts match is beyond the grasp of those whom reside within the realm of sanity.

The legendary New York rapper will be making his debut in the Octagon on December 12th at the Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama for “Alabama Pride,” an event created to stimulate its namesake.

The Ruff Ryder lyricist will be facing none other than Eric Martinez, CEO of Power Moves Entertainment, a record label and promotion company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The two will square off in the under card for the affair, of which, the headline fight will be between washed-brawler Tank Abbot and even more washed up former boxer Butterbean. Martinez, a members of DMX’ s management squad, will be wrestling against the multi-platinum artist.