Lil Wayne Speaks About His Lyrical Jab On Jay-Z

Just a day after the leak of superstar Lil Wayne’s “It’s Good,” Wayne is opening up about the jab he took at one half of The Throne Jay-Z.

During an interview for an upcoming Oct./Nov. VIBE story, Wayne says he’s not worried about any fallout from the shot at the Watch The Throne MC which features Drake and Jadakiss as Weezy snaps,

“I got your baby money/Kidnap your bi*ch, get that how much you love your lady money.” (The sneering line comes off as a rebuttal to Hova’s Birdman-aimed “H.A.M.” slap “Really you got baby money…You ain’t got my lady’s money.”)

Wanye said to the magazine,

“I know there won’t be any repercussions behind what I did,” says a confident Wayne when asked if he had second thoughts about recording his acidic verse for ‘It ‘s Good.’ “I know for a fact music is about perception. You can’t do anything but perceive what you hear. I know that for a fact. So I can’t ever be upset about someone’s reaction.”

Wayne added that while he understands the intrigue and buzz behind the record, it’s just another song.