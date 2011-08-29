Kreayshawn Speaks On Confrontation With Rick Ross, Calls Incident “Gang Violence” [Video]

Kreayshawn Calls Alteration with Rick Ross “Gang Violence”

Just moments after her run in with Rick Ross, Billboard.com spoke with Kreayshawn about her VMAs experience and gave the Oakland rapper a chance to talk about being confronted by Ross.

Kreayshawn brushed off the incident saying, “I don’t know, it’s just gang violence.”

“All that gang stuff, I’m not a part of that.”

It’s all fun and games until Rick Ross catches you at the Video Music Awards, huh, Kreayshawn?

Watch Rick Ross’ shouting match with Kreayshawn’s manager/”bodyguard” here, if you missed it earlier.