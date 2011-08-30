The Game Covers L.A. Weekly [Photos]

The Game Covers L.A. Weekly

The Game is the latest feature for an issue of L.A. Weekly after nabbing their August/September cover story.

The Compton rapper real name, Jayceon Taylor posed for a photoshoot for the mag complete with models completely covered in gold paint and straddling him, for artistic expression of course.

In addition to the photoshoot, Game sat down for an interview and lashed out at critics who accuse him of not making hit records.

“Fawk radio, I don’t give a Fawk if radio plays my Isht once. I’ve never been a radio artist. Everyone on the radio flops. I don’t want to be in that category. I want to go platinum.”

In addition to radio play, Game also spoke on his initial meeting with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, as well as his background as a Piru Blood gang member.

Click here to read the rest of Game’s L.A. Weekly feature and check out pictures from Game’s photoshoot below.

