2 Chainz “Neighbors Know My Name,” Nardo Wick ft. Future & Lil Baby “Me Or Sum” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2 Chainz has quite the entrepreneur spirit in this rap game, but it seems like the man has an affinity for old school informercials and might be venturing into that side of the game at some point in the future.

In his latest visuals to “Neighbors Know My Name,” 2 Chainz trains a group of women on how to pose in front of the camera and bust some moves to sell his VHS tapes on how to cut a rug with the best of them. Chainz doesn’t actually dance but that’s neither here nor there.

Nardo Wick meanwhile gets his playalistic on and in his clip to “Me or Sum” calls on Future and Lil Baby to join him at a private affair where the liquor flows like water and the women are as thick as molasses.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from $not featuring A$AP “Rihanna’s Baby Daddy” Rocky, Dorough Music and Young Dolph (R.I.P), and more.

2 CHAINZ – “NEIGHBORS KNOW MY NAME”

NARDO WICK FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “ME OR SUM”

$NOT & A$AP ROCKY – “DOJA”

DOROUGH MUSIC & YOUNG DOLPH – “LOVE THE HATE”

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST – “HALF MOON MORNINGS”

KOFFEE – “PULL UP”

PEEZY – “LONG LIVE CRUMS”

DADDY1 – “ALRIGHT”