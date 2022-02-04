Truuuuu: 2 Chainz Flexes Trappy Bars On ‘The La Leakers’ Show Freestlye [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you have been sleeping on If you have been sleeping on 2 Chainz all these years it’s time to wake up. His recent freestyle with The LA Leakers proves that he is barred up.

As per 2 Dope Boyz the trapper turned rapper was breathing rare air during a recent visit to Power 106 in Los Angeles, California. While DJ Sour Milk and Justin Credible got the Atlanta native to discuss the approach behind his newest project Dope Don’t Sell Itself, it was truly his solo effort at the radio station that stole the show. As expected he dropped a freestyle but he took things back by choosing to spit on Pharcyde’s classic single “Passin’ Me By”.

In what was a flawless delivery of more than three minutes of raps the “Birthday Song” MC did damage to the timeless instrumental. “Sold so much dope, baking soda gave me a sponsorship/ Sold so many bags, Ziploc gave me a scholarship/ N***as know Tony rappin’ like he on Tha Carter VI,” he rapped. He would go on to include some of his signature humor in the impromptu performance too. “Thank you NFL, I really appreciate the bag / Son of a gun, I really appreciate my dad / Rest in Peace, Killa, the work was vanilla / The chocolate chinchilla, birthday in September / And if you see me somewhere, find a gorilla /Don’t help me, playa, help the gorilla”.

His new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself is available now. You can watch Tony turn up below.

Photo: Power 106 FM