Pusha T “Diet Coke”, Joell Ortiz ft. KXNG Crooked “Housing Authority” & More | Daily Visuals 2.8.22

When Kanye West and Drake officially squashed their drama a month and change ago many were wondering how Pusha T would react to the news and whether or not it would strain his relationship with Yeezy. It did not.

Pusha dropped his latest Kanye produced cut “Diet Coke” and now we have a video to go along with the cut. Shot in a black-and-white setting a la “Flava In Ya Ear,” the visuals to “Diet Coke” features Pusha and Ye sitting along each other as T kicks his rhymes while Ye play’s the role of Puff and busts all kinds of moves to his beat. Simple, yet effective.

Joell Ortiz meanwhile reunites with a quarter of his Slaughterhouse brethren and in his clip to “Housing Authority” takes over the streets with Kxng Crooked and holds down the block for the real ones.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Jody Breeze, and more.

PUSHA T – “DIET COKE”

JOELL ORTIZ FT. KXNG CROOKED – “HOUSING AUTHORITY”

KODAK BLACK – “GRINDING ALL SEASON”

JODY BREEZE – “I AIN’T COME TO PLAY”

NLE CHOPPA – “LICK ME BABY”

MONTANA OF 300 – “SUPER GREMLIN”

BEAM – “PLANET BEAM”

LOU GRAM – “FACTS”