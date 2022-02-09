Shocker: Jim Jones Claims Gucci Store Staff Ignored Him For An Hour In VIP

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones is a self-proclaimed big spender but his wallet didn’t get respect put on his name. He claims he was ignored for an over an hour during a recent visit to Gucci.

As per No Jumper the founding member of The Diplomats got a wake up call this week. On Tuesday, February 8 he vented to the world over social media that the French luxury fashion house fronted on him at one of their brick and mortar retail locations. According to the CAPO he and his entourage went to get fresh and apparently if you are a preferred client you are afforded some special amenities. This includes a personal shopper, a private room to browse, bespoke tailoring and complimentary champagne.

Apparently Jomo and crew were escorted into the VIP room but that was it; no ribs, no rice, no champagne. Naturally after a while, Jim had enough.

“And just like tht shit went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh 🤦‍♂️” the poorly typed caption read. Jim went on to further detail the messiness. “This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty I told him leave tht Shit on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty Lol Shit is hilarious it never stops” he said.

Later on Jim and his people took their talents to Bergdorf Goodman and were treated much better. “Ask for @chrisoff5th if u shoppin at bergdorf they got th drip but most of all they got th hospitality and Champaign and bergdorf water and he ask me if I was hungry ok I’m gassin it now but they had th Champaign n sparkling water”.

Photo: Bernard Beanz Smalls