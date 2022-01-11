Jim Jones Tells Angela Yee He Has No “Issue” With Freddie Gibbs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago social media was ablaze with word that Jim Jones and his crew jumped Freddie Gibbs inside the Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. And while there was word that someone did actually record the fight which allegedly included Jim Jones body slamming Gibbs, nothing ever materialized and Gibbs denied the account.

Now after weeks of keeping mum on the subject, Capo addressed the topic while doing an interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast. Yee approached the subject by asking if it was true that he was naming his next album Prime 112 to which Jones stated it was “false.” After the hosts asked if it was a joke, Jim seemed tongue-tied for a second before asking to “skip” to the next topic. After talking about the features that his next untitled album will be, boasting and that he actually has a Spanish language album on the way, Angela once again referenced the rumor that he put hands on Gibbs but Jones continued to evade touching the subject.

“I’m in a point in my life where — we all make bad decisions and shit like that but it’s how you [move past it],” Jim stated. Yee then asked, “You’re done with that. You’re moving past it?” to which Jim replied, “I don’t know what you talkin’ about but I’m just sayin,’ I’m focused.”

While he wasn’t denying or confirming anything had happened, Jones said “I don’t know of any issue” with Gibbs when Angela asked if he and Freddie had any drama between them. He did seem surprised when Angela mentioned that Freddie was coming to New York to perform at his sold-out shows but ultimately said “Let that man come get his money” before adding “This is the city of love, man.”

Yeah, we’re not sure if he’s being sincere or sarcastic at this point but we guess we’ll find out more when Gibbs comes to New York and the culture waits to see if anything pops off. Apparently, the issue between Jim and Freddie goes back to 2014 when Freddie was asked if he thought Jones was behind a shooting that left Gibb’s car Swiss-cheesed up back in New York. “Na I doubt it he too pu**y.” And since then it’s been on.

Check out the full interview below and peep him get into the Freddie Gibbs convo at the 1:02 mark.

