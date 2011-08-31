Killer Mike Talks Controversial “Burn” Video With CNN

CNN’s Interview With Killer Mike

Killer Mike had a few more issues to get off his chest surrounding his controversial single and video “Burn.”

Mike’s “Burn” video was banned by BET earlier this year and he talked about the song’s lyrics with CNN Radio’s Gavin Godfrey:

“I was always partial to radical activists because they balls out put the truth out there. “And I think that influenced me rap wise because to say that, I told my brother on the way up, I learned as I got older just to tell women straight the truth whether it hurts or not. “When you go to the doctor, they don’t tell you, you got a cold when you got cancer. “And what we have to admit right now, in matters of church and the black community is we have cancer.”

That’s deep Mike. Real deep.

