Eve Welcomes A Baby Boy with Husband Maximillion Cooper

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The family of rapper and actress Eve just got a little bigger, as she and her husband Maximillion Cooper announced the arrival of their baby boy to the world on Thursday morning (February 10th).

In a post made on her Instagram account, the 43-year old rapper shared a photo of her first child with her husband and entrepreneur Cooper. The caption to the charming photo of the newborn wrapped up in a comfortable blanket read: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙…Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙…Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨” Cooper also shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, with his caption ending with the phrase “Let the wild rumpus begin!!”

The arrival of Wilde Wolf adds another happy chapter to the couple’s story. Eve and Cooper began dating in 2010 and got married in June 2014, which led to her becoming a stepmom to his four teenage children from a previous marriage. In an interview with People Magazine, Eve did speak about the welcome changes in her life as she adjusted to being a mom and living overseas, which led to her stepping back from co-hosting The Talk to focus on family. “That’s a lot of the reason why I made the decision to be here is because my husband and I were on planes every two to three weeks, and we were just exhausted. And you gotta be on the same continent with your partner to have a kid! So hopefully this will help,” she adds with a laugh.”

The Queens actress celebrated every step of the journey leading to the birth of her first child, beginning with a striking photo where she displayed her baby bump back in November of last year. In that post, she wrote “#bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤️ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰”in the caption featuring her and Cooper enjoying quiet time together.