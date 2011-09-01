Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s “Pulse” Fragrance Commercial [Video]

Mommy-to-be Beyonce is giving fans a look at the making of her Pulse fragrance commercial.

Bey’s new perfume will hit stores later this month and is described as a citrus – floral – gourmand fragrance dedicated to her favorite flower, the orchid.

In a new video we see the singer onset for her Pulse commercial talking to director Jake Nava and rocking sky-high Louboutins that leave her bleeding.

Check out Beyonce pushing herself to the limit for her Pulse perfume ad.