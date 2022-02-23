Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Sneaker To Drop March 3

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Nike have dropped a few collaborations over the years with OVO remixing some classic Nike and Jordan silhouettes, but now Drake will be getting his first original signature sneaker under the swoosh brand.

Having released some interesting attire with Nike under his NOCTA brand, Drake will finally be releasing some footwear in the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra that boasts a stealth look in an all-black leather colorway with a Matt finish and features small green air bubble in the sole. The reflective 3M in the side panels of the base of the sneaker definitely make them stand out as well. Simple, but hard as well.

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra will also be coming in an all-white colorway with both colorways sporting a G-Tek traction technology to make them a comfortable walking sneaker for everyday grinders. The sneakers are set to retail for $180 and will be available on the NOCTA website on March 3rd.

No predictions on what resale for these will be but best believe it’ll at least be $100 over retail.

Will you be picking up a pair of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra come March 3rd? Let us know in the comments section below.