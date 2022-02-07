Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Nike Air Force 1’s Might Not Drop

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sorry sneakerheads, but it looks like the Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Air Force 1’s might not be making their way to your closet after all.

Back in July of 2021 a picture was leaked of a pair of white-on-white OVO Air Force 1’s which had “Love You Forever” on the midsole instead of the customary “Air” along with heart shaped bumps on the front bottom soles. Immediately Drake Stans and sneaker aficionados went crazy as word was the kicks were set to drop in 2022, but unfortunately HypeBeast is reporting that the release may have been scrapped as the complexity of the design might have proven a bit much for a general or even limited release.

On the flip side, Brendan Dunne disagrees with the rumor and says his source at Nike informed him “that is not the case and a release is still coming.”

Nike needs to stop playing with our feelings already and give us confirmation on whether or not these will indeed be dropping.

It would’ve made sense for the sneakers to drop before or on Valentine’s Day but with the day of lovers only a week away and no word on it’s release date yet, it seems doubtful that will be the case. Maybe a Spring or Summer release is still possible as everyone knows white-on-white AF1’s are the move during those seasons.

Regardless on when they drop, we just hope they do in fact drop and don’t end up a Drake exclusive like the Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” exclusives that never saw the light of day.