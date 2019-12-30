Peep The New Drake OVO x Air Jordan IV “Splatter” Colorway Set To Drop Next Year

Though Drake didn’t drop much new material in 2019, the year was another stellar installment in the life of the King of The North as his Toronto Raptors took home that Larry O’Brien trophy which earned him a spiffy Championship ring of his own, and he’s apparently wifing up the next franchise player of the Kardashian klan, Kylie Jenner.

Now that we’re on the cusp of entering a new decade, Drizzy’s looking to keep his name hot out on these streets and with the help of Jordan Brand, he’ll be doing just that.

Recently pictures leaked of Drake and Jordan’s upcoming collaboration in the form of a remixed bred version of the Air Jordan IV dubbed the “Splatter”‘s which resemble the fan favorite OG colorway with some slight modifications to the classic silhouette that’s sure to drive hypebeasts crazy.

Aside from the paint splatter on the midsole and heel tab which features the classic “Nike” logo, the kicks will also boast some 3M reflective action under the mesh along with the OVO owl etched into inner heel tab. And as if that wasn’t enough detail, the footbed’s of the kicks will also feature the OVO logo and prayer hands for those who walk with Jesus (not you, Kanye!).

The new Drake and Jordan IV’s come months after the release of the Air Jordan IV “Raptors” colorway which featured Drake’s signature on the tongue, but not much else. Fans were upset that the collaboration didn’t include the “Nike” emblem on the heel tab or at least an OVO owl to help the kicks stand out from the rest. We guess Jordan brand heard the cries of the customers and went as far as they could with this new drop to satisfy the wants of the customers.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop sometime in 2020.