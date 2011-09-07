Birdman Denies Boosting “Tha Carter IV” Sales By Buying Mass Copies [Audio]

Birdman Denies Buying Copies Of Tha Carter IV

It is a well-known urban legend that many big name record companies purchase (scan) bulk amounts of their own artists’ albums in order to drive records sales. With Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV selling 964,000 copies in its first week, many conspiracy theorist took to the internet to claim that C4’s mind blowing sales numbers were do to this frowned upon practice.

Cash Money CEO Brian “Birdman” Williams was on Sway’s Shade 45 morning show earlier today (September 7) to make clear that he didn’t purchase any of those units.

“I press and distribute [CDs], ain’t no need for me to buy em.,” Birdman told Sway. “That’s hustling backwards, we ain’t in it for that. I ain’t ever been a part of that steam to be buying records. We don’t do that homie. That don’t go with what we do. We true about what we do, we real about what we do, we work hard every day at it.” “There’s no such thing as me buying those CDs,” he added. “I wouldn’t even play it like that. I don’t think that’s gangsta, nor fair ball, I ain’t even in it for that.”

Listen to the entire clip below: