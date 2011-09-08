Jay-Z Dispute With Carpenters Becomes Racial

Jay-Z Embroiled In Union Dispute

As reported here, Jay-Z and his partner in the 40/40 sportsclub, Juan Perez are involved in a beef with the New York City District Council of Carpenters.

Protestors that put up large inflatable rats in front of the 40/40 club that is currently under renovation, crossed a line by allegedly using the “N-word” directed at Hov during the incident.

Jay’s rep Lauren Menache tells the New York Daily News, “The union is trying to bully 40/40 (owners) to hire union workers. They were shouting racial slurs. It was really inappropriate protesting.”

Menache also points out that the club is in a non-union building and they are allowed to hire a contractor outside of the union.