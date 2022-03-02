Wale Drops New Visuals For “Tiffany Nikes” In Time For NTWRK Sneaker Raffle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While many rappers (if not the majority of them) are well-known sneaker collectors, not many of them have really dropped records about their love of the sneaker game or sneaker collecting, but today Wale does just that as he pays homage to the Nike SB Dunk Low in “Tiffany Nikes.”

To coincide with his partnership with NTWRK and their raffling of the Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for mere $1, the visuals to “Tiffany Nikes” finds Wale visiting the Diamond Supply clothing and sneaker shop in L.A. where he kicks it Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez. Laced up in a pair of Tiffany SB Dunks himself, Wale kicks it in the shop with the aforementioned guest stars as he praises the sneakers that resell for more than $4,000 a pair saying “Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany Nikes.”

Not really feeling that colorway but that resell value is off the charts.

Check out the visuals to “Tiffany Nikes” below and let us know if you’ll be joining the $1 raffle on the NTWRK app. Y’all have until March 6 to enter before the winner is chosen on March 7. Good Luck!