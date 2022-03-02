DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy “Neighborhood Superstar,” Too $hort & Lil Duval “Big Sexy Thang” & More | Daily Visuals 3.2.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy seem to really enjoy each other’s company as the duo have once again linked up to drop some new work for their hardcore fan base.

A few years after dropping a video for their duet “Jump,” Dababy and YoungBoy reconnect in the clip to “Neighborhood Superstar” where the two get turnt up by themselves in their individual cribs for the sake of, well, turning up. For some reason it looks like DaBaby really does get wild by his lonesome when he’s at home for some reason. Just sayin.’

Out in the West Coast, Hip-Hop legend Too $hort calls on Lil Duval to join him at a friend’s wedding where the two rock the house for the bride and groom in the clip to “Big Sexy Thang.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from FerQuan, Jay Fizzle featuring Ricco Barrino, and more.

