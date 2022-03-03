HHW Gaming: Epic Games Acquiring Online Music Marketplace Bandcamp

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Epic Games continues to acquire creator-friendly companies like Infinity Stones.

The Fortnite developer announced it is acquiring Bandcamp, “an online music store and community where fans can discover, connect with, and directly support the independent musicians they love.” Epic Games decided to drop a bag for the company claiming it “will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more.”

Epic Games shared no details in the announcement about how much it paid for Bandcamp or when the two entities will finalize the deal. According to Endgadget, the company has been able to dish out $1 billion in payments to artists over the years as it grew.

“Bandcamp’s mission is to help spread the healing power of music by building a community where artists thrive through the direct support of their fans,” Ethan Diamond, CEO, and co-founder of Bandcamp, said. “In Epic, we’ve found a partner who believes as deeply as we do that the future of music, and art itself, depends on the creation of equitable and inclusive communities like the one our fans and artists have helped to build. We’re excited to work alongside the Epic team to accelerate the realization of our mission and pursue our shared goal of empowering more creators in a fair and open way.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Bandcamp team to Epic Games,” Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager, Store at Epic Games, added. “Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with Epic’s approach to supporting creators across all media and enabling them to connect directly with their fans.”

When the deal is finalized, Bandcamp will join Epic Games’ other acquisitions, ArtStation, Cubic Motion, and Sketchfab. We are intrigued to see what will come of this move.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty