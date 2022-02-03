HHW Gaming: ‘Fortnite’ Leaves The Door Open For Silk Sonic For Latest Content Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Who hasn’t been brought into the world of Fortnite at this point? Epic Games revealed it left the door open for Silk Sonic to get in on the Battle Royale fun.

Fortnite players will be singing “this b****” while competing for Silk Sonic 70’s-inspired drip in the “Silk Sonic Cup” tournament as part of the dynamic R&B duo’s collaboration with the highly addictive video game in partnership with Atlantic Records. That’s not all either. Silk Sonic’s addition to Fortnite will see a new “Icon Radio” station hosted by the legendary Bootsy Collins churning out tunes from Silk Sonic’s fantastic album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, while operating vehicles in the game. As far as emotes, there will be a new one launched called “Freedom Wheels.” It will join the “Leave The Door” emote dropped already back in 2021.

“When ‘Fortnite’ asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Deal.’ I’ll see you on the Island,” Mars said in a statement. “When ‘Fortnite’ agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, ‘I’m in.’ He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win,” Paak added.

Bruno Mars sort of gets his wish when it comes to his Fortnite skins. One sees him shirtless, showing off his abs while rocking sunglasses and a full-length fur coat and pants. Mars’ Fortnite weapon will be Sound Scepter Pickaxe, basically a golden microphone that will also serve as his Back Bling. His other two looks include two suits that he and Paak have worn as a duo.

Paak also gets the full-length fur treatment, but he keeps his shirt on with his look. His weapon of choice, the Boom Bap Pickaxe, which will double as the Sonic Snare Back Bling.

Fortnite players will be able to compete for a chance to score the gear early in the upcoming “Silk Sonic Cup” tournament beginning February 7. You can head here to see how scoring in the contest will work.

For those who don’t feel like competing in the tournament and just want to spend the V-Bucks, the Silk Sonic content pack will hit the Item Shop on Feb. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET.

Silk Sonic’s collaboration with Fortnite continues the growing tradition of big-time musical acts being featured in the game. Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Marshmello also collaborated with Fortnite for massive in-game events.

Photo: Epic Games / Silk Sonic x Fortnite