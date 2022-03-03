Ron DeSantis Weirdly Walks Up To Masked Students And Demands They “Take Them Off”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Since early on in the COVID-19 public health crisis, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been hellbent on running his state with a “don’t listen to the health experts, listen to me” mentality. It’s bad enough that even in the early stages of the pandemic, DeSantis was trying his best to dead social distancing ordinances, but he’s also always shown his contempt for mask mandates—to the point where he’s just being weird about it.

According to CLTV, DeSantis was speaking at the University of South Florida Wednesday when he walked up to a group of students who were standing behind his podium to demand that they remove their face masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater.”

Nah, bruh, this ain’t theater, this is just listening to people who have actual backgrounds in virology and immunology as opposed to a politician whose medical knowledge begins and ends at the University of YouTube and Confirmation Bias. If anything is “theater,” it’s DeSantis’ white tears-induced propaganda campaign against critical race theory.

“So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he continued as he groaned about it.

Seriously, what is his deal with masks? I mean, there are a lot of anti-maskers out there, but it’s like DeSantis is suffering from a personal fear that his breath smells like 400 years of oppression and he’s terrified of breathing it back into his own nostrils.

Anyway, during his press conference at the university, DeSantis praised Ukrainians for their fight and courage during the current Russian invasion. But then he had to, once again, get all weird about things by suggesting, out of nowhere, that France wouldn’t stand up to Russia and President Vladimir Putin if it were targetted for invasion.

“A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there’s any type of adversity,” DeSantis said. “I mean, can you imagine, if he went into France, do you think they’d do anything to put up a fight? Probably not.”

Meanwhile, France is probably like: “Yo, why is my name even in this? These American MFs couldn’t even get through the Revolutionary War without me!”

Yeah, something’s wrong with DeSantis. That man is not OK.