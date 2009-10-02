The Birdman To Drop “Priceless” Project

Cash Money Records head honcho Bryan “Baby” Williams will be releasing his fourth solo album entitled Priceless on October 27th. Already riding high off the hit singles “Always Strapped” featuring Lil Wayne and “Money To Blow” featuring Weezy and Drake, The Birdman spoke of the new album stating,

“It’s not about showing who has the most swagger. That all comes with the package. I’m just being me. But the focus is always great music. I want to stretch myself. The overall theme I’m trying to get across with this album is life is priceless. You have to enjoy it. You have to live like it’s your last day. Live how you feel.”

Priceless will include production from Drumma Boy and Mr. Beatz. The Birdman also just dropped the third single from the album called “Written On Her” featuring Cash Money’s newest recruit, British R&B vocalist Jay Sean. Baby spoke of his crossover track adding,

“We look at it like, ‘Let’s do everything.’ “I never messed with that club sound, but when I heard the track I was like, ‘I’m going to jump on this.’ Jay Sean brought something new, I just felt it. We even shot the video for it in London. I think it’s going to be huge.”

Priceless will also feature T-Pain, Rick Ross as well as Lil’ Wayne trying his hand at production.