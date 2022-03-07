HHW Gaming: FaZe Clan Adds Snoop Dogg To Its Roster of Celebrity Talent

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

FaZe Clan has a new member, and it’s none other than Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg.

Monday (Mar.7), FaZe Clan, “the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture,” announced Death Row Records’ new owner and avid gamer Snoop Dogg as the latest member of its talent pool and board of directors. The news comes on the heels of FaZe Clan Inc closing the business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The rapper and FaZe Clan also revealed the news via his Twitter account with an announcement video.

Officially known as FaZe Snoop, he joins other high-profile members Lil Yachty (FaZe Boat), Offset (FaZe Offset), Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (FaZe K1), and Bronny James (FaZe Bronny). Per a press release, Snoop will “co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan’s platform.”

Speaking on the partnership, Snoop said it “made sense” and revealed that his son, Cordell Broadus, connected the dots.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,” Snoop Dogg said. “The youth identifies with their brand, and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

“As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” said Cordell Broadus, Creative Consultant, Channel 21. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create, so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

As part of becoming a talent member, Snoop Dogg will also launch a community outreach program centered around charitable activities that support youth. Recently, Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League benefited from a community outreach collaboration between FaZe Clan and the NFL. FaZe members participated in a flag football game during Super Bowl LVI weekend in Los Angeles that saw $25,000 per team donated to each team that played. Snoop’s Youth Football League was the recipient of FaZe Clan’s donation.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty