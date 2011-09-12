Rep Says J. Cole’s Leg Is Not Broken

Is J. Cole’s Leg Broken Or Not?

Hold up, maybe J. Cole didn’t break his ankle.

Although Roc Nation released a statement earlier today saying the 26-year-old rapper broke his leg last night, Vibe.com is now reporting that the rapper did not break his leg, but did suffer a severe ankle sprain.

From Vibe:

According to his rep, the 26-year-old rapper “badly, badly sprained” his ankle during a pickup game of basketball this past Saturday. After spending time in the emergency room, Cole tweeted to fans: “Ankle on swole. This is a minor setback, yo, still in all we livin…”

Sprained ankle…broken leg…we guess it’s all the same to the people at Roc Nation.

Unfortunately, Cole still has to reschedule dates on his upcoming tour due to the injury.