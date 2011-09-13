CLOSE
Big Sean Set To Launch 30-City ‘I Am Finally Famous’ Tour

Big Sean Announces ‘Finally Famous’ Tour

Big Sean announced he is embarking on an ‘I Am Finally Famous World Tour’ with special guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher.

The 2-month, 30-city tour begins on October 2nd in North Carolina and ends in Los Angeles, California. The Detroit G.O.O.D Music emcee is riding high after releasing his debut album Finally Famous which debuted at #3 on Soundscan and his single, “My Last” is certified gold.

View the dates below in case you want to go see Sean rock.

I AM FINALLY FAMOUS WORLD TOUR

With Special Guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher

 

October          2          Asheville, NC                        Orange Peel

4          Greensboro, NC                   Green Street Music

5          Richmond, VA                      The National

7          Sayreville, NJ                       Starland Ballroom

9          New York, NY              Best Buy Theatre

11        Lancaster, PA                      Chameleon Club

12        Pittsburgh, PA                     Altar Bar

14        Norfolk, VA                 Old Dominion University

15        New Britian, CT                   Central Connecticut State University

24        Clarksville, TN                     Austin Peay State University

29        Kalamazoo, MI                    Kalamazoo State Theatre

 

November      1          Cincinnati, OH                      Madison Theater

2          Columbus, OH                     Newport Music Hall

3          Columbia, MO                     University of Missouri

4          Chicago, IL                  Metro

5          Madison, WI              Orpheum

7          Minneapolis, MN      First Avenue

8          Des Moines, IA                    People’s Court

9          Iowa City, IA               Blue Moose

10        Omaha, NE                 The Waiting Room

11        Boulder, CO                Fox Theatre

12        Denver, CO                  The Summit

14        Salt Lake City, UT                Complex

16        Pullman, WA              Washington State University

17        Seattle, WA                Showbox Market

18        Portland, WA              Roseland Theatre

20        Eugene, OR                 Wow Hall

22        San Francisco, CA                Regency

23        Santa Ana, CA                      The Galaxy

25        Los Angeles, CA                   The Music Box

 

