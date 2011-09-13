Big Sean Set To Launch 30-City ‘I Am Finally Famous’ Tour

Big Sean Announces ‘Finally Famous’ Tour
Big Sean announced he is embarking on an ‘I Am Finally Famous World Tour’ with special guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher.
The 2-month, 30-city tour begins on October 2nd in North Carolina and ends in Los Angeles, California. The Detroit G.O.O.D Music emcee is riding high after releasing his debut album Finally Famous which debuted at #3 on Soundscan and his single, “My Last” is certified gold.
View the dates below in case you want to go see Sean rock.
I AM FINALLY FAMOUS WORLD TOUR
With Special Guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher
October 2 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
4 Greensboro, NC Green Street Music
5 Richmond, VA The National
7 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
9 New York, NY Best Buy Theatre
11 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club
12 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar
14 Norfolk, VA Old Dominion University
15 New Britian, CT Central Connecticut State University
24 Clarksville, TN Austin Peay State University
29 Kalamazoo, MI Kalamazoo State Theatre
November 1 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theater
2 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
3 Columbia, MO University of Missouri
4 Chicago, IL Metro
5 Madison, WI Orpheum
7 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
8 Des Moines, IA People’s Court
9 Iowa City, IA Blue Moose
10 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
11 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
12 Denver, CO The Summit
14 Salt Lake City, UT Complex
16 Pullman, WA Washington State University
17 Seattle, WA Showbox Market
18 Portland, WA Roseland Theatre
20 Eugene, OR Wow Hall
22 San Francisco, CA Regency
23 Santa Ana, CA The Galaxy
25 Los Angeles, CA The Music Box