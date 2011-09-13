Big Sean Set To Launch 30-City ‘I Am Finally Famous’ Tour

Big Sean Announces ‘Finally Famous’ Tour

Big Sean announced he is embarking on an ‘I Am Finally Famous World Tour’ with special guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher.

The 2-month, 30-city tour begins on October 2nd in North Carolina and ends in Los Angeles, California. The Detroit G.O.O.D Music emcee is riding high after releasing his debut album Finally Famous which debuted at #3 on Soundscan and his single, “My Last” is certified gold.

View the dates below in case you want to go see Sean rock.

I AM FINALLY FAMOUS WORLD TOUR

With Special Guests Cyhi The Prince and Shawn Chrystopher

October 2 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

4 Greensboro, NC Green Street Music

5 Richmond, VA The National

7 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

9 New York, NY Best Buy Theatre

11 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

12 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar

14 Norfolk, VA Old Dominion University

15 New Britian, CT Central Connecticut State University

24 Clarksville, TN Austin Peay State University

29 Kalamazoo, MI Kalamazoo State Theatre

November 1 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theater

2 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

3 Columbia, MO University of Missouri

4 Chicago, IL Metro

5 Madison, WI Orpheum

7 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

8 Des Moines, IA People’s Court

9 Iowa City, IA Blue Moose

10 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

11 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

12 Denver, CO The Summit

14 Salt Lake City, UT Complex

16 Pullman, WA Washington State University

17 Seattle, WA Showbox Market

18 Portland, WA Roseland Theatre

20 Eugene, OR Wow Hall

22 San Francisco, CA Regency

23 Santa Ana, CA The Galaxy

25 Los Angeles, CA The Music Box