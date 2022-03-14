Jim Jones ft. Dyce Payso & Keen Streetz “Who Dat,” Desiigner “Move How We Move” & More | Daily Visuals 3.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now, Jim Jones has been the most visible and consistent member out of Dip Set and today continues to keep Harlem popping as he comes through with some new work to keep the streets buzzing.

Linking up with Dyce Payso and Keen Streetz in the visuals to “Who Dat,” Jim Jones takes to the corner of the block with the aforementioned artists while they have a young lady cooking up that work in the kitchen back in the trap house.

Elsewhere Desiigner seems to be quite content with his life these days and in his clip to “Move How We Move” posts up in a garage with some thick young ladies who twerk to the beat while D sips on some potion.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East, Jay Electronica and Tavis Sage, Peso Peso and J. Dot, and more.

JIM JONES FT. DYCE PAYSO & KEEN STREETZ – “WHO DAT”

DESIIGNER – “MOVE HOW WE MOVE”

DAVE EAST, JAY ELECTRONICA & TAVIS SAGE – “NO HOODIE”

PESO PESO & J.DOT – “BOUNCE OUT”

A$AP ANT – “TIME CRISIS”

FBG CASH – “BACK BACK”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “INTRO”

CASKEY – “WHEN YOU UP”