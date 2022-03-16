HomeNews

YELLA BEEZY – “WHO DO”, PLANET ASIA & DJ JAY-EF – “SUPERHERO SH*T” | Daily Visuals 3.16.22

Millyz and Mozzy kick it on a couch and Yella Beezy is feeling romantic. Today's Daily Visuals.

For a minute there it seemed like Dave East and Millyz were attached at the hip as the two stayed dropping new tracks together, but lately Millyz has been flying solo and linking up with his other rap peers to drop some heat for the street.

In his latest clip to “Ashes In The Maybach,” Millyz links up with Mozzy at the crib before rolling with Jadakiss in the back seat of a Maybach where we’re sure the Verzuz MVP shared some tips on how to keep the mic hot and the flow cold.

Elsewhere Yella Beezy is a man in love and in his clip to “Who Do”, YB woos a thick young lady off her feet in the comfort of his spiffy home.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Robb Bank$ featuring Trippie Redd, Planet Asia and DJ Jay-Ef, and more.

MILLYZ FT. MOZZY – “ASHES IN THE MAYBACH”

YELLA BEEZY – “WHO DO”

ROBB BANK$ FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “IT’S LIFTED”

BABY STONE GORILLAS – “THAT’S WHAT YOU SUPPOSED TO DO”

PLANET ASIA & DJ JAY-EF – “SUPERHERO SH*T”

YN JAY – “6 YEARS AGO”

BLOCBOY JB – “NO CHORUSE PT. 13”

