Lil Reese “He Say, She Say,” Berner ft. Millyz “Next Level” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To say that 2021 hasn’t been too kind to Lil Reese would be an understatement. From getting shot during an alleged car jacking to getting arrested for the same incident, Reese has been making more noise for his personal actions than his music as of late.

Looking to get his career back on track, Lil Reese releases some new visuals to “He Say, She Say” where he kicks it with his boys under the rain while someone does donuts in a parking lot in a nice whip. Here’s to hoping 2022 treats Reese better than it’s predecessor.

Elsewhere Berner continues to make a name for himself and enlists the talents of Millyz for his clip to “Next Level” where the two take to the streets decked out in ice and some spiffy coats so they don’t get too cold off their jewelry.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Russ, Roddy P, and more.

LIL REESE – “HE SAY, SHE SAY”

BERNER FT. MILLYZ – “NEXT LEVEL”

RUSS – “HUSTLER FREESTYLE”

LIL CJ KASINO FT. SAUCE WALKA & PESO PESO – “ROAD KILL”

RODDY P – “5 PERCENT”

LIL QUILL – “WON’T COUNT ME OUT”

BOGEY – “THE LAWS OF NATURE”