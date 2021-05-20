Police Say Man Confronted Lil Reese Over Stolen SUV In Recent Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

More details have surfaced regarding Lil Reese’s recent encounter with gun violence. Local authorities say the rapper was confronted over a stolen car.

As spotted on Rap-Up we are getting to closer to knowing what happened to the “Us” MC. FOX 32 is reporting that they have exclusively spoken to a spokeswoman from the Chicago Police Department. Their source says the crime stems from a stolen vehicle, a Dodge Durango specifically. A 55-year-old father tracked his son’s missing SUV via tracker with the GPS showing its’ location as a garage on the first block of West Grand Avenue.

The unidentified parent headed to the location in question and reportedly found Lil Reese and others inside the car while parked on the third level. It is unclear what words were exchange but police say another individual appeared and starting shooting at the truck. They are said to have driven off but exchanged gunfire with the shooter prior to crashing. Three people suffered injuries including Reese who is in stable condition. A 20-year man was hit in the knee. A third man, 27, is in critical condition. Additionally guns were also found at the scene but no one has yet to be charged with any crime relating to weapons charges.

This is not the first time Reese has been the target of a shooting. Back in November 2019 he suffered a neck wound from an AK 47 assault rifle while in the south suburban Country Club Hills section. He has yet to formally comment on the incident or his health status.

Photo: