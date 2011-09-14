Kreayshawn Says Rick Ross Beef Is Over

Kreayshawn Deads Beef With Rozay

Though Rick Ross recently threatened her camp with physical harm in a recent interview, Kreayshawn says the beef between her and Rozay deaded.

In a recent interview with the UK’s Urbanworld TV, the Bay area emcee says misunderstanding between her and Rozay over and done with.

“I bought DJ Khaled a couple steaks and we worked everything out,” Kreayshawn said. “As far as that, nothing’s popping off. It’s just a little rough patch at the VMAs, but we got all over it. It’s all over now.”

After dissing the Maybach Music Group CEO twice, the two camps had words at the MTV Vdieo Music Awards, before Ross called the “Gucci Gucci” rapper a “dirty Beyotch” and threatened to slap her handlers.

Kreayshawn, who has also caught flack for her controversial use to the “N” word says she’s misunderstood.

“I feel like a comedienne at times, because I’m a funny down to earth person,” she added. “So some things that I do and say get read wrong because I’m not some label chick that randomly made it.”

Peep the entire interview below: