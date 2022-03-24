Rihanna’s Diamond Ring Have Many Thinking She Is Engaged To A$AP Rocky

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky already put a bun in Rihanna’s oven. Did he also put in a ring on that finger?

Rihanna has been proudly baring her gorgeous baby bump, but many have also noticed the stunning ring on her finger that has folks believing the mogul and Hip-Hop star are possibly engaged. Per Madame Noire, Rihanna was spotted on Monday (Mar.21) while shopping at Kitson in Los Angeles sporting the bling that has made previous appearances on different fingers. In this particular Rihanna moment, the bling was seen on the finger, which usually signifies being engaged.

The “Rude Girl” crafter has had the ring for some time. Madame Noire expertly points out that the hand jewelry had made other appearances when she and Rocky filmed a music video in Harlem in July and then on her middle finger while being named a national hero in her native Barbados.

The ring also made an appearance during Rihanna’s internet-breaking pregnancy announcement.

As for how much the ring costs, it’s up there in the price department. Pro-jeweller Kyron Keogh of the UK’s ROX Diamonds shares his thoughts with Marie Claire on what kind of ring it is and how much he thinks it is. “Rihanna looks like she is wearing a large statement solitaire diamond ring,” Keogh said. “It looks like a brilliant white, round diamond that is 8 carats mounted on a chunky gold band. Based on this, I would predict that the ring is worth £700,000 [$924,000].”

If Rocky and Rihanna are indeed engaged, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The “1 Train” rapper has expressed that RiRi is the “love of his life,” and the two of them can’t seem to keep their hands off each other with many displays of public affection.

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty