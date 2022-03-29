HHW Gaming: Sony Announces “All-New PlayStation Plus Subscription Service,” Heres What You Get

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass was the company’s worst-kept secret, but now we know finally know when to expect from it when it launches this year.

Originally called “Spartacus,” Sony pulled the lid off the All-New PlayStation Plus via the PlayStation Blog. As many have reported, the new subscription service will see PS Now and PS Plus merge into a three-tier system to form the “Xbox Game Pass competitor.” The new service will feature up to 700 games plus access to retro games, but there is a catch, you must be subscribed to the top tier.

So here are the deets. There will be three-tiers PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium, when it arrives. PS Now will become a thing of the past with existing subscribers being migrated to the premium tier, with no change in subscription prices. That’s welcoming news.

Those who choose to sign up for the premium tier will have access to 700 games to download or stream on your PS4 or PS5 console (including PC) that PlayStation points out will be “regularly refreshed.” For those excited that PS3 gamings are coming, those will only be streaming-only titles. PS1, PS2, and PSP will be available via downloading or streaming options. If you were hoping PlayStation would be copying Xbox Game Pass by making its first-party games available on day one, that would not be the case. But there is still a possibility of that happening. Sony did flirt with the idea with Shadow Warrior 3 launching on day one on PS Now, so who knows.

Still, Sony will offer previous exceptional first-party launches like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 11 when All-New PlayStation Plus arrives. Speaking with GamesIndustry, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan, promised a broad line-up is on the way. “Whether it’s indies, whether it’s big games, or things that celebrate our heritage… all sorts of games. We are going to have all of it, and hopefully, a line-up that ticks all sorts of boxes,” Ryan said.

Here is a full breakdown of the tiers via PlayStation:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

: Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly



PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

:

Price* : United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles and PC.*** Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

:

Price* : United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

PlayStation says All-New PlayStation Plus launches in June, and it will be a phased regional approach due to it being a massive rollout.

—

Photo: PlayStation / All-New PlayStation Plus