50 Cent, Omarion, Jennifer Williams, Celebrate Smooth Magazine’s 10th Year Anniversary [Photos]

50 Cent, Maino, Mashonda Celebrate Smooth Magazine’s 10th Year Anniversary

On Thursday night in NYC, SMOOTH Magazine celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary and latest issue with a star-studded red carpet event hosted by entertainment mogul 50 Cent.

The entire groundbreaking “Warrior Princess” issue, which is currently on newsstands, was shot entirely by 50 Cent over four days, with 50 working 10-12 hour days behind the lens.

Celebrities in the house included 50 Cent, Maino, Tony Yayo, Cardi, Ron Dealz, Omarion, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams, Mashonda, models Tahiry and Dolcia Bryant and the Flavor of Love’s Bucky.

More photos from the event are on the next pages.

