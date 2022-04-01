Fivio Foreign & City Girls Link Up For “Top Notch” Visuals

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls may have not gotten that Nicki Minaj collaboration fans were hoping for but their Fivio Foriegn featured cut isn’t anything to sneeze at either.

Linking up for the visuals to “Top Notch,” City Girls take to the City That Never Sleeps a.k.a. NYC where Fivio Foreign rolls out the welcome mat for the duo from Miami. Holding down the corner with his goons in bubble jackets, Fivio Foreign shows JT and Yung Miami how to do his two-step while holding down the corner on some Brooklyn drill ish. JT and Yung Miami meanwhile bring that seductive South Beach fashion look to the Beast Coast and we can’t say we’re mad even in the slightest. They got it poppin.’

As for when they’ll finally link up with Nicki Minaj? Well, she’s just a borough away from where Fivio is so maybe something’s already in the works.

Check out the visuals to “Top Notch” below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this throughout the weekend in the comments section below.