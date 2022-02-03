Nicki Minaj & City Girls Clear The Air, Is A Collaboration Finally On The Way?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like City Girls and Nicki Minaj have squashed whatever weird drama they had between them and could possibly collaborate on something in the coming future.

Yesterday (Feb. 2) the Queens rapper took to social media and surprisingly revealed that she had a heart-to-heart with both Yung Miami and JT saying “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all.”

Does “new memories” mean new studio memories? This is the collaboration fans have been waiting on for a hot minute now (though social media derailed it via slander and hate on the idea) and now it seems like it could be coming to fruition. Both JT and Yung Miami took to Twitter to echo the sentiment with JT thanking Nicki for her advice and Yung calling their time together “Queen tingz.”

So what’s next for this newly formed friendship? That’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Nicki addressed the issue with City Girls during an interview with Lore’l and Headkrack of The Morning Hustle and said she was actually interested in working with the group a few years ago and jumping on their record. After reaching out to someone on their team it seemed like it was about to happen but then Nicki said “social media happened” and apparently one of them said some unflattering things about her in the past. “Whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever,” Nicki said.

Apparently Nicki learned of these things on the cusp of having dinner with one of them (or all of them) and changed her mind at the last minute saying, “If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really f*ck with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish,’I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore, because I know that I like you but you don’t really like me,” Nicki said.

Well, it seems like City Girls caught wind of this (obviously) and reached out and got on the same page with Nicki.

Now all we can do is sit and wait to see if they actually link up for a new track and give the fans the heat they’ve been waiting for. Hopefully it’ll be within the next six weeks being that the groundhog saw his shadow and we’ll be having a month and a half more of winter.

Check out Nicki addressing the City Girls situation below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.