He Tha Best: DJ Khaled Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled got another prestigious honor as he became the latest artist to join the vaunted Hollywood Walk of Fame, with a few famous peers such as Jay-Z in attendance at the ceremony.

On Monday (April 11th), the highly-popular DJ and producer was the celebrity of honor at the ceremony introducing his star on the Walk of Fame took place in Los Angeles, California. The We The Best CEO’s star is now number 2,719 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and its location is at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, right next to the iconic Amoeba Music record store. The ceremony drew a high number of attendees and required police and security on the scene to close off the street due to the heavy amount of traffic. Among those well-wishers were some of Khaled’s close friends including Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe along with Jeezy, N.O.R.E., and Teyana Taylor.

Fat Joe opened up the festivities with a speech to the crowd, recounting how he and the producer first met. “When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.”, he said. Diddy was next up to the podium, and lavished praise for the 36-year old’s contributions to the industry amid congratulating him on the honor: “I remember that day when you told me, ‘They don’t believe me, Puff.’ I was like ‘Khaled, what are you talking about? You’re doing great…’But they don’t believe me.’ I remember from that day, you worked all the way up.” The mogul added, “You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here…Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything.”

The energy of the moment wasn’t lost on the DJ as he took the podium to speak as his wife and two sons looked on. Decked out in a vibrant orange-hued suit with exclusive Jordans to match, he thanked everyone for being there in his usual emphatic fashion. “There’s only one Khaled, that’s all I gotta say. We the best. It’s not just me, it’s we.”, he said. This is another win for DJ Khaled, who is still riding high off of the announcement of an exclusive collaboration with Jordan Brand to release the premium Air Jordan 5s in colorways that he helped design, emblazoned with his signature phrase.