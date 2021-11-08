Missy Elliott Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will have a spectacular new addition to it as Missy Elliott is set to receive the honor of having a star on the famous strip.

The iconic entertainer will become the latest person to receive the vaunted honor on Monday morning (November 8th) in Los Angeles, California, which was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Elliott enthusiastically shared the news with her fans in an Instagram post on Saturday (November 6th) encouraging others to press on with their dreams, writing: “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #hollywoodwalkoffame🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥, Elliot wrote. “I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!”

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and the music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a press release regarding the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place outside of the legendary Amoeba Records, located on Hollywood Boulevard. The event will be hosted by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Nicole Mihalka and Elliott’s longtime manager, TV, and music producer Mona Scott-Young will also take part in the ceremony with R&B superstars Ciara and Lizzo in attendance as special celebrity guests. Missy Elliott will become the 2,708th person to receive the honor, which is bestowed upon celebrities in six categories: television, radio, live theater and performance, recording and sports along with motion pictures. The event can be seen via live stream on the Walk of Fame’s website.