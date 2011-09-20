Fabolous Appears Onstage Immediately After Ray-J Fight, Has No Bruises [Photos]

Fabolous Has No Bruises After Ray-J Fight

New pictures of Fabolous have appeared fueling reports that the rapper was not hurt in a fight with singer Ray-J.

As previously reported, an irate Ray-J called in to Power 105’s ”The Breakfast Club’ claiming that he ‘smacked the Shyte’ out of Fabolous after he took offense to a joke he made on Twitter.

The reported fight was the topic of discussion yesterday and lead Fab to call in to DJ Clue’s radio show to clear up the controversy.

According to him, Brandys brother exaggerated the whole thing because he was high on cocaine.

“That wasn’t Willie Norwood Jr. That wasn’t him. This is not no big thing to me. It is more so a war on drugs to Ray J than it is a war between Ray J and me. He’s high, coked up and on pills. His rant was hilarious to me. It was jokes to me.”

And now that new pictures have surfaced, it looks like Fabolous may have been right.

Rap-Up was on hand for the rapper’s performance at the Palms hotel moments after his reported battle with the R&B singer.

Fabolous looked untouched onstage where he reportedly performed his hits without incident.

Check out Fab after the ‘fight’ below.

Does he look like he got beat up?

