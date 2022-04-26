Bad Bunny Cast To Star In Spider-Man Spinoff Film ‘El Muerto’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Without a Spider-Man to call their own these days Sony has really been banking on their Spidey spin-off films to keep them relevant in the box office game and now not only are they churning out yet another Spidey villain film, but also reaching out to the Latino community at the same time.

According to IGN, Sony has announced that they will be producing a film based off on Spider-Man villain, El Muerto, and have cast Reggaeton superstar, Bad Bunny to star in the film! First Bad Bunny becomes the first reggae ton music artist to become “professional wrestler” and hold the WWE 24/7 Title a few months back to actually playing a professional wrestler in a major motion picture. Not bad, hermano. Though El Muerto isn’t exactly the most recognizable Marvel villain out there, his backstory is a pretty interesting one so it should be interesting to see how it plays out on the silver screen.

In the comics, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who has had their mask and abilities passed down through the generations. To become worthy, new wrestlers would need to prove themselves against El Dorado. Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez was one of these chosen descendents, but he was unable to fight El Dorado when his father Marcus Estrada presented him. As a result, Marcus sacrificed himself to save his son.

Following the tragic death, El Dorado would give Juan-Carlos ten years to become stronger to face him again and earn the right to become El Muerto.

After the Jared Leto led Morbius cement bricked at the box office when it released a few weeks back, Sony knew that they needed a surer thing for their next Spider-Man spinoff film and with Bad Bunny’s loyal fanbase helping him reach 9.1 billion streams in 2021, you can expect El Muerto to at least do better numbers than Morbius when it drops in 2024.

With Sony continuing to build their Spider-Man-less Spidey-Verse, fans want to know when will they actually re-introduce their own Spider-Man? Rumors have it that Andrew Garfield will reprise his role as the Webslinger to face off against Tom Hardy in Venom 3, but unfortunately that has yet to be confirmed at this point. But with Sony planning on producing Madame Web, Kraven The Hunter, and now El Muerto films to go with the Venom-Verse they’ve established, it’s only a matter of time before they install the final missing piece to bring all these characters together and have Spider-Man finally come face-to-face with his gallery of rivals.