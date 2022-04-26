J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot To Produce A Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Film

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For generations Hot Wheels have probably been both the most recognizable and probably most under-appreciated toy line on the market, but it’s about to get pushed back to the forefront of the world when it rolls up on the silver screen in its first feature film.

Deadline is reporting that Mattel has struck a deal with Warner Bros. and director extraordinaire, J.J. Abrams to produce a live-action film centered around the iconic toy cars that most 80’s babies grew up on. Who asked for this film to be made? No one, but that isn’t stopping anyone from getting it done. How will it play out?

Hot Wheels is Mattel’s 54-year-old brand of toy cars, which is billed as the world’s leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of car culture. The upcoming feature based on the beloved IP is described as a high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.

Will it be like a live-action version of Pixar’s Cars? A “cooler” version of Herbie: Fully Loaded? Maybe like Transformers but without the cars turning into walking and talking alien machinery? Details on how the film will be are nonexistent at this point but there is hope with the little we do know.

The promising aspect of this project is that Bad Robot will be a part of the process and they have a pretty good track record of making entertaining sci-fi films that audiences love and remember once they leave the theater. So there is hope that this film could actually be something that not only children enjoy, but many adults as well as they’re taking on a trip down memory lane. In a Press Release, Bad Robot’s President of Motion Pictures, Hannah Minghella said “Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

Well, guess we’ll have to wait and see what a Hot Wheels film looks like in the real world. No word on when the film will go into production or when it’ll release but we’ll be interested to see how that first trailer comes out and whether or not it’ll pique moviegoers interest in the film.