50 Cent Signs On To Play Alaskan Pimp In Movie With Nicolas Cage

50 Cent To Play Alaska Pimp In Serial Killer Movie

50 Cent is continuing to expand his acting repertoire with a new role as an Alaskan pimp in the upcoming thriller, The Frozen Ground.

The film based in the 1980s, will begin filming October 17 in Anchorage, and is based on the true story of serial killer Robert Hansen.

John Cusack will play Hansen, the “Butcher Baker” who murdered more than 17 Alaska prostitutes and strippers in the 1970s and 1980s.

Nicolas Cage stars as a state trooper investigating the case.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will also get credit as an executive producer of the film but the director isn’t giving much info on his role in the film other than the fact that it is “substantial.”