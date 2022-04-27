Everything Coming To Netlfix This Summer Possibly Worth Keeping Your Subscription For

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re not one of the people cutting the cord to your Netflix subscription, these movies that are coming to the streaming service this summer might be worth your time.

Netflix isn’t letting a lousy stock day and bleeding subscribers from dropping new content and based on the recent slate of summer content Netflix announced, there is still plenty of reasons to stick around. We took the liberty to go through the expansive list and highlight the films we think should be added to your queue without hesitation breaking them down by the month each film is slated to be released.

May

The Takedown (Loin Du Périph) (May 6) starring: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin (May 6)

Stranger Things 4: Vol 1 (May 27)

June

Interceptor (June 3) starring: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, Zoe Carides

(June 3) starring: Hustle (June 8) starring: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall

Halftime (J.Lo documentary) (June 14)

(J.Lo documentary) (June 14) Spiderhead (June 17) starring: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

(June 17) starring: Civil (Documentary about civil rights attorney Ben Crump) (June 19

July

Stranger Things 4 Vol.2 (July 1)

Vol.2 (July 1) The Gray Man (July 22) starring: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze

August

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (August 5) starring: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment

(August 5) starring: Day Shift (August 12) starring: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax

(August 12) starring: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax 13: The Musical (August 12) starring: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne

(August 12) starring: Me Time (August 26) starring: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez

TBD

The Mother (2022) starring: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez

(2022) starring: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez Slumberland (2022) starring: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez

(2022) starring: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez Boo! (2022) starring: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson

(2022) starring: They Cloned Tyrone (2022), starring: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

(2022), starring: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris Carter (2022), starring: Joo Won

(2022), starring: The School For Good And Evil (2022) starring: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap

(2022) starring: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap Knives Out 2 (2022) starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline

(2022) starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline Enola Holmes 2 (2022) starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss

(2022) starring: End of The Road (2022) starring: Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain

(2022) starring: We Have A Ghost (2022) starring: David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford, Steve Coulter

(2022) starring: David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford, Steve Coulter You People (2022) starring: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Molly Gordon, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony, Deon Cole

(2022) starring: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Molly Gordon, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony, Deon Cole The Mothership (2022) starring: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick, Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson, Paul Guilfoyle, Sydney Lemmon, Molly Parker, John Ortiz

—

