HHW Gaming: New Anti-Cheat System Makes Legit ‘Call of Duty’ Players Invisible To Cheaters

This latest Call of Duty anti-cheat system will definitely have cheaters raging online.

Activision has been on a mission to clamp down on cheating during online play in Call of Duty, specifically in the free-to-play model Warzone. In a recent blog post, the developers behind the Ricochet anti-cheat system announced a new “cloaking” measure that would make legit Call of Duty players invisible to cheaters rendering them useless during competitive matches.

“Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters,” Ricochet announced in the blog post. “Legitimate players, however, can see cheaters impacted by cloaking… and can dole out in-game punishment.” Ricochet already has another anti-cheat system designed to punish cheaters called “Damage Shield” that renders their bullets useless against players who are not cheating.

Despite just formally announcing it, Ricochet seemingly has been testing its cloaking anti-cheat system based on a game clip shared showing a cheater experiencing it first hand.

Since Richochet’s implementation, Call of Duty has banned tens of thousands of cheaters, but with features like “cloaking,” this could sway people from cheating even more. The goal is to embarrass the person living foul in Call of Duty. Think of it as the water turning yellow around the person who decided to take a leak in the pool.

Ricochet’s kernel-level anti-cheat driver ran locally on PCs and was primarily featured in Warzone but will now be used in Vanguard also the blog post revealed. Since its last major update, Ricochet has banned 94,000 accounts and an additional 54,000 accounts. Activision will scrub those accounts from leaderboards, so if you are thinking about continuing your cheating ways in Call of Duty, it’s not worth it or the online embarrassment.

Photo: Treyarch / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War