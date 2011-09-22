Lil Wayne Says He Is Working On “I Can’t Feel My Face” With Juelz Santana

In an interview with XXLmag.com, Mack Maine spoke on Wayne’s hard work ethic and said the next project from Weezy will be with Juelz Santana.

“The next project he’s working on is I Can’t Feel My Face with [Juelz Santana]. Elz is talented man. He’s a young legend. [Wayne’s] back working in the studio. He has that and the Young Money album.”

While I Can’t Feel My Face was a project many Hip-Hop listeners anticipated years ago, the two have decided to record entirely new material for the project.

Mack also said that the Young Money team will be working on the follow-up to 2009’s We Are Young Money once the always busy Young Money roster can get some free time.