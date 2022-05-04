HHW Gaming: Xbox Celebrates May The 4th With Custom LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Series S Consoles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Star Wars Day, and to celebrate, Xbox is giving away custom Xbox Series S consoles that *Jedi mind trick voice* you do want in your collection.

May The 4th, the official Star Wars holiday is here, and to ring in the day beloved by nerds and blerds, Xbox has announced a new contest. Coming on the heels of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch, Xbox has teamed up with LEGO and Lucas Arts to make 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles featuring iconic characters from the 9 Star Wars Skywalker saga films.

From May 4 to May 25, gamers can try to get their hands on one of the 12 consoles by simply following the Xbox Twitter account and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet with #LegoStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th.

That’s not all either. You can get your Star Wars video game fix by playing these titles:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S ($59.99 via the Xbox store)

on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S ($59.99 via the Xbox store) Unlocking the ultimate Star Wars experience on Xbox Game Pass with EA’s STAR WARS Battlefront, STAR WARS Battlefront II, STAR WARS: Squadrons, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

You can also purchase Star Wars-related games during Xbox’s May the 4th sale and save up to 75% on select titles.

May The 4th and luck be with you.

—

Photo: Xbox / Star Wars Custom Xbox Series S Consoles