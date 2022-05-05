Ace Hood & Killer Mike “Greatness,” Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Elle Varner “Why Do I Stay High” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re already a few months removed from Black History Month but Ace Hood and Killer Mike are taking the time to pay homage to some of the greats from our past and present to keep their memories alive while having viewers reminisce about their legacy.

In their visuals to “Greatness,” Ace Hood and Killer Mike find themselves in a spot that houses paintings of some of our greatest trailblazers including Maya Angelou, Arthur Ashe, and Nipsey Hussle while playing black-and-white clips of them while they were alive. Rest in Power to those Kings and Queens.

Back on the block Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J link up with Elle Varner to run a “flower” shop that may or may not sell exotics that’ll put you on your ass in their clip to “Why Do I Stay High.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Jay Critch and Mally Bandz, and more.

ACE HOOD & KILLER MIKE – “GREATNESS”

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J FT. ELLE VARNER – “WHY DO I STAY HIGH”

SAUCE WALKA – “ON AGAIN”

JAY CRITCH & MALLY BANDZ – “SADE”

KILLA FONTE FT. PHILTHY RICH – “OUT THE TRAP”

MARCY MANE – “CHEAT CODES”

MONEY MAN – “INFLUENTIAL”

JODY BREEZE – “NUN 2 PROVE”